Bigg Boss 13: It is Mahira Sharma vs Rashami Desai in the house, Gauahar Khan takes…

Salman Khan’s actuality present Bigg Boss 13 noticed one more ugly combat between Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai and Twitter was divided between followers of the 2 TV actors. Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Gauahar Khan additionally tweeted in assist of Rashami.

“Rashmi killing it today,” she tweeted.

Rashmi killing it in the present day !

All of it started when Rashami requested Mahira to wash the kitchen however Mahira received right into a combat over whether or not meals needs to be ready in any respect. She introduced that a variety of meals from lunch was left and there was no want to organize dinner. Rashami, nevertheless, insisted she wished to make dinner as in any other case she feared being known as a lazy individual for not finishing her obligation. The 2 then received into an unsightly combat over kitchen duties the place they known as one another names. Later, Mahira instructed Shefali Jariwala that she respects Rashami and subsequently didn’t say a lot within the combat. Paras additionally jumped within the combat and requested Rashami to not prepare dinner.

A Rashami fan wrote, “#RashamiDesai taking on two sore losers Paras & #MahiraSharma alone. And they way she shut #Mahira’s filthy mouth was amazing & best part was ‘Kaan se khoon aa gaya’ #BiggBoss #BB13 #BiggBoss13 Rashami and Her Mom Union.”



One Bigg Boss fan additionally known as out Mahira for her hypocrisy. “#MahiraSharma calls Rashami a “psych0” which she herself is! #ShamelessMahira @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Why preach that you just respect Rashami while you don’t!,” the fan wrote.

#MahiraSharma calls Rashami a "psych0" which she herself is! #ShamelessMahira @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Why preach that you just respect Rashami while you don't!

BB viewers response when #MahiraSharma began speaking:#BiggBoss13

One Mahira fan tweeted, “Today Rashmi telling Mahira that She is better than her Mahira is insecure and jealous of her Next moment Rashmi stealing tea Then what should Mahira be jealous of ?? A lady who steals tea!! #MahiraSharma #RespectforMahira.”

One other Mahira fan wrote, “#MahiraSharma is playing very well she doesn’t bwant paras for game she is one of the strongest player Calling her kid, keep your mouth shut is not worth #RashamiDasai should stop putting her down she should see that she’s also in the house competing her.”

#MahiraSharma is taking part in very nicely she would not bwant paras for recreation she is among the strongest participant

Calling her child, hold your mouth shut just isn't value #RashamiDasai ought to cease placing her down she ought to see that she's additionally in the home competing her

#MahiraSharma

#MahiraSharma

Tumhari khud ki voice itni irritating hein ki samne wala vadak jaye.Dey and Abu ji ne isko sach bataya toh uska direct assault Rashami pe hogaya.True is true reality is reality.she's there solely bez of #DevoleenaBhattacharjee #RashamiDesaiForTheWin

A Rashami fan attacked Mahira saying, “#MahiraSharma Tumhari khud ki voice itni irritating hein ki samne wala vadak jaye.Dey and Abu ji ne isko sach bataya toh uska direct attack Rashami pe hogaya.True is true fact is fact.she’s there only bez of #DevoleenaBhattacharjee #RashamiDesaiForTheWin @TheRashamiDesai.”

