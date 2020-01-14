Bigg Boss 13 January 14 Shefali Jariwala and Shehnaz Gill locked inside washroom, Shehnaz says “Tum logo ne kiss kiya”

Individuals have began calling Bhaijaan’s controversial present Bigg Boss 13 because the present of Siddharth Shukla. The explanation for that is the footage given to Sidharth Shukla within the present is greater than anybody else. Nonetheless, there is no such thing as a doubt that viewers additionally wish to see Sidharth Shukla on display, resulting from which the makers give him extra display area. Within the premiere episode of the present, Paras Chhabra gave himself the title of Sanskari Playboy, however in the course of the present, Siddharth Shukla has emerged as the actual playboy of the home. If we speak in regards to the newest promo for 14th January 2020 Sidharth Shukla who got here out of the home, then he’s seen sitting on the sofa with Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Jariwala is standing in entrance of him. Shehnaaz Gill, on this video, is seen with Shefali Jariwala jokingly saying, ‘I have fallen in love with Siddharth, is he in love with me?’ On this, Shefali Jariwala says, ‘Why are you asking me this? Ask Siddharth this….

#ShehnaazGill ko chhedne ke liye exes @shefalijariwala aur @sidharth_shukla rest room mein bandh ho gaye ek saath!

Dekhiye yeh masti aaj raat 10:30 baje. Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/wroShDEHiv — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 14, 2020



After listening to this from Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaz Gill says to have enjoyable, ‘Are you in love with Siddharth yet?’ To which Shefali says, ‘I love him long ago.’ After this, Shehnaaz Gill asks the 2 to go to the toilet collectively, after which their wager is on them. Shefali Jariwala and Siddharth Shukla go to the washroom with out losing time and after this, Shehnaaz Gill’s breath will increase. They don’t perceive what to do and she or he begins knocking on the door. After this she begins knocking on the door and says, ‘I know what you guys have done….’ The promo seems to be as enjoyable because it seems to be, tonight’s episode goes to be a blast. Are you nervous to see this drama unfolding in Bigg Boss 13, please inform us in remark part under.