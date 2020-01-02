Bigg Boss 13 January 2 2020 – Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga to instigate Shehnaaz Gill against Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai, Asim Riaz plans the conspiracy

13 weeks have been accomplished on the TV realty present Bigg Boss 13 which is aired on Colours TV. Because the present is progressing, the equations of the housemates are always altering with one another. Siddharth and Asim Riaz, the place beforehand excellent pals, have now turn into arch enemies of one another. On the similar time, Paras Chhabra – Mahira Sharma and Siddharth Shukla – Shehnaaz Gill are believed to be the strongest pair of the home. On the similar time, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai have turn into a gaggle. However now within the coming episodes, these two are going to play a brand new conspiracy towards the opposite housemates. Makers have given this info by way of a promo.

On this promo, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga are seen filling the ears of Shehnaaz Gill towards Siddharth Shukla. On this promo, each are telling Shehnaaz Gill that Siddharth Shukla was making enjoyable of her whereas she was crying in the home and the trio tries to point out her the lesser in entrance of Mahira Sharma. On this, Shefali tells Shehnaz that how do you’re taking all this. However, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz are seen having enjoyable and forming a bond. Rashami, Asim says that now Shehnaaz will get harm. Whereas sharing the promo of this blistering episode, the makers have shaken Bigg Boss lovers.

Watch Promo



By the best way, what do you suppose after watching this promo? Will this trick of Rashami and Asim actually succeed and can break the connection of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill. Please inform us your opinion by commenting under.

