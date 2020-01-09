Bigg Boss 13 January 9 2020 Cooking Challenge and Comedy Club task, Who won?

Bigg Boss 13 Thursday ninth January 2020 begins differently than the standard music setup the place the contestants get up and discover a activity already setup for them. The duty known as “Quaker Oats Task” and the home is split into two teams.



Group Rashami



Group Rashami has Sidharth, Asim, Mahira and Shehnaz.



Group Paras



Group Paras embrace Vishal, Madhurima, Aarti, and Shefali. Each groups have to organize two dishes utilizing Quaker oats. The groups additionally got two challenges; arm wrestling and skipping and the successful group will get the prospect to decide on the dish they want to cook dinner.

To guage the housemates cooking expertise, the tremendous gifted chef Vikas Khanna enters the home. Vikas shares his experience with each the groups whereas they’re prepping and in addition pronounces that the successful shall be handled to a scrumptious meal cooked by him.

Stand Up Comedy Activity

Later within the day,it’s time for the housemates to don the hat of a comic and put up a comedy present. The housemates get a whiff of it even earlier than the announcement after they spot ‘Comedy Club’ arrange within the backyard space. Later, Bigg Boss solutions their questions and pronounces the ‘Comedy Club’ Activity. The contestants have to organize a stand-up comedy act basing it on one in all their fellow housemates. The primary batch of contestants to take up the problem are Sidharth, Madhurima, Rashami, Aarti, and Vishal.

Comedy is an artwork and making ready for a stand-up present isn’t a simple job! Giving them an consultants recommendation, Bigg Boss introduces Harsh Limbachiyaa as their mentor for the day. Harsh tells them that successful this activity would give them a much bigger reward than even the captaincy. He then begins to have conversations and discussions with every of the aforementioned contestants and helps them construction their performances. He asks them to carry out incidents and anecdotes and provides them a humorous twist. Harsh quickly makes an exit leaving the contestants to observe.

All set for his or her first-ever stand-up gig, the contestants buckle as much as personal the stage. Each present wants a decide and there can’t be a greater decide than the true viewers. Bigg Boss introduces simply the right host and welcomes comic Paritosh Tripathi. He units the temper for the night and presents a small set on Bigg Boss. Laughter echoes via the Bigg Boss home and everybody takes the job sportingly.

Surprisingly, Sidharth Shukla laughs his coronary heart out on Rashami’s set as she calls him a ‘Sidharth is a nice guy’. Rashami later provides a field to Shehnaz and tells her to devour it as it’s ‘full of attention’. Aarti steals the present along with her impeccable comedian timing whereas Madhurima picks her present ‘Nok Jhok’ with Sidharth. Sidharth Shukla acquired highest factors yesterday by Dwell Audiences on Scale of 10(7.2).

Sidharth Shukla – 7.2



Arti Singh – 6.9



Vishal Aditya Singh – 6.2



Rashami Desai – 5.6



Madhurima Tuli – four.5

Which group will get the deal with? Will the contestants put their nervousness at bay and provides their finest comedy act?