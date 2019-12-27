Bigg Boss 13: Jasmine Bhasin says Sidharth Shukla can never misbehave with a woman,…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Jasmine Bhasin says Sidharth Shukla can by no means misbehave with a lady, slams Rashami Desai

Naagin actor Jasmine Bhasin, who can also be buddy of Sidharth Shukla, has slammed Rashami Desai as soon as once more for focusing on him. Sidharth and Rashami labored collectively on Dil Se Dil Tak earlier and are actually co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Jasmine stated, “Sidharth can never misbehave with a woman. I have worked with him and I know the kind of person he is. Rashami often targets him in the house, which isn’t right on her part. Sidharth will not say such things for the sake of being in the show. He lost his cool because he was hurt. Rashami plays the game wisely.”

Additionally learn: Actor Kushal Punjabi dies on the age of 37, Karanvir Bohra says ‘your demise has shocked me’

Earlier this week, Jasmine entered the Bigg Boss home and Sidharth was delighted to see her. Rashami additionally greeted Jasmine however gave her a chilly shoulder. Reopening just a few chapters from the previous, Sidharth requested Jasmine to make clear Rashami’s declare that he used to favour Jasmine. She then requested each Rashami and Sidharth to let bygones be bygones and deal with the sport.

Jasmine additionally confessed that she is jealous of Shehnaaz as she shares a robust bond with Sidharth, one thing just like what she has shared with him prior to now.

Throughout her quite a few fights with Sidharth on the continued actuality present, Rashami has typically claimed that Sidharth used to misbehave on units of the TV present they labored collectively on. She additionally claimed he typically abused her and got here late to the shootings.

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra