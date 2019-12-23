Bigg Boss 13 Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandiip Sikcand lashes out on Sidharth Shukla and slam makers of being biased and unfair

Bigg Boss 13 could be very fierce lately, The battle between Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai turned a significant situation in the home. On yesterday, Sidharth Shukla teased Rashami Desai repeatedly by saying ‘such a girl’ on which Rashmi Desai has created an enormous uproar. So on the similar time, there was a ruckus on social media among the many followers of Bigg Boss on their battle.
Many TV celebs and folks related to the glamor business are giving their feedback on their battle. Sandiip Sikcand, the producer of the TV serial Kaun Hum Kaum Tum (Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum), has additionally made many tweets concerning the weekend battle of the previous day. Even the producers have dubbed the makers of Bigg Boss even bypassed. He tweeted, ‘Bigg Boss 13 is a joke. I feel if Siddharth Shukla even murders somebody in the home, then everybody will justify him and deal with him like a hero. Shem ‘proper there, he has praised Rashmi Desai and Aseem Riyaz.
Bigg boss 13 is a JOKE !! I feel even when Sidharth Shukla kills somebody in the home, he could be justified and made to seem like a hero ! SHAME !! #BiggBoss13 #EvictSidharthShukla
— Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) November 22, 2019
This 12 months its SIDDHARTH SHULKA presents BIGG BOSS 13 ! He’s the entire and sole – nobody dare to say a phrase to him ! #ShameOnBiggBoss #ThrowSiddharthoutofBiggBoss
— Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) December 22, 2019
Disgusted with BIGG BOSS !! Unfair, completely biased , soiled & pathetic !! The contestants ought to revolt & depart !! Completely assist Rashmi Desai and Asim 👍🏼
— Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) December 22, 2019
Not solely Sandeep Sikand, many TV celebs have focused Siddharth Shukla’s sizzling angle. Previous to this, Niti Taylor additionally referred to as Bigg Boss 13 a missed present. The weekend of the weekend over the feud between Rashmi Desai and Siddharth Shukla didn’t finish utterly. That’s the reason the makers are going to indicate the glimpse of the weekend battle on Monday. That’s, this episode can also be to be proven on Monday. By the best way, what’s your opinion on this quarrel. Remark and share your views under.
Add Comment