Bigg Boss 13 Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandiip Sikcand lashes out on Sidharth Shukla and slam makers of being biased and unfair

Bigg Boss 13 could be very fierce lately, The battle between Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai turned a significant situation in the home. On yesterday, Sidharth Shukla teased Rashami Desai repeatedly by saying ‘such a girl’ on which Rashmi Desai has created an enormous uproar. So on the similar time, there was a ruckus on social media among the many followers of Bigg Boss on their battle.

Many TV celebs and folks related to the glamor business are giving their feedback on their battle. Sandiip Sikcand, the producer of the TV serial Kaun Hum Kaum Tum (Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum), has additionally made many tweets concerning the weekend battle of the previous day. Even the producers have dubbed the makers of Bigg Boss even bypassed. He tweeted, ‘Bigg Boss 13 is a joke. I feel if Siddharth Shukla even murders somebody in the home, then everybody will justify him and deal with him like a hero. Shem ‘proper there, he has praised Rashmi Desai and Aseem Riyaz.