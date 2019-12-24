Bigg Boss 13 Kamaal Rashid Khan says Aarti Singh is bigger mental than Sidharth Shukla and calls “Begani Shadi Main Abdullah Deewana”

On the current Weekend Ka Vaar, there was a fierce battle between Rashmi Desai and Siddharth Shukla and each of them left no stone unturned to hear to one another. Nonetheless, within the weekend battle, Salman Khan requested each Rashami and Siddharth after seeing themselves and their struggle and why you’re combating a lot on this home. And he additionally stated that he has his respect in his hand. Within the final episode, when Mahira Sharma was working within the kitchen yesterday, Paras Chhabra made her work and after this, Madhurima Tuli refused to scrub dishes at house whereas watching Mahira.

Bigg Boss 13 many celebrities from TV to Bollywood are favored and are following this season very carefully. Kamal Rashid Khan is a kind of celebrities. Sure, KRK has lately tweeted about Bigg Boss contestant Aarti Singh saying “Aarti Singh to Siddharth Shukla’s Big Mental Is. Aarti shows up like “Abdullah Deewana in Begani Shaadi”. All that KRK has stated about Shahnaz Gill is “I can’t believe it myself today. That Shahnaz Gill has given the perfect advice to Mentally Disturbed Siddharth Shukla. Don’t let them do all this, because it will give him an image.” Is getting worse. ” Not solely this, KRK says Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been described as probably the most ugly folks in Bigg Boss 13 home. He even stated that it’s good that each like one another. However I’ve 2 phrases for them.