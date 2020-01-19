House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan hilariously recreate Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s romance

The love blossoming between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill (dubbed SidNaaz by followers) has been one of many highlights of Bigg Boss 13. In a brand new promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode shared by Colours on Twitter, Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan had been seen hilariously recreating their romance.

Additionally learn | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla locks himself in washroom with Shefali Zariwala, Shehnaaz Gill will get jealous

Whereas Sara portrays Sidharth, Kartik re-enacts the coquetry of Shehnaaz. “Pyaar do na mujhko (Give me love),” Kartik says, because the housemates, together with Sidharth and Shehnaaz burst into laughter on the correct depiction. He additionally hilariously recreates her match of rage the place she hits herself and says that she isn’t jealous of Mahira.

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 19, 2020

In one other promo shared by a fan membership of Kartik and Sara, the 2 are additionally seen recreating the lovable moments between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Kartik, as Paras, surprises Sara, as Mahira, with a kiss after she feeds him, however she will get riled up as a result of it’s occurring on nationwide tv and her mom can be watching the present. Kartik, as Paras, then will get offended and tells Sara, as Mahira, “Aise mat chilla (Don’t shout at me like that), I don’t take it from anyone.”

Different promos present Kartik and Sara enjoying enjoyable video games with host Salman Khan, in addition to with different housemates. Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh act like animals, as a part of a job given to them by Kartik and Sara.

Kartik and Sara additionally give followers a tour of the Bigg Boss 13 home, behind-the-scenes, together with the place the cameras are, the Manufacturing Management Room, Salman’s room and the gymnasium the place he works out whereas capturing for the present.

— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 19, 2020

In the meantime, Kartik and Sara shall be seen romancing one another for the primary time in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The movie, which additionally stars newcomer Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda, will launch on February 14.

