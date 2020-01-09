Bigg Boss 13 Kashmera Shah requested Arti Singh’s fans said “Please don’t send me negative messages”

The contestants collaborating in Bigg Boss 13 have been supporting them because the starting of the present. After every episode, contestants’ households share their ideas via the media or the Web. If we speak about Aarti Singh locked in the home, then his brother Krushna Abhishek is consistently hurting the opposite contestants via web and supporting his sister. Krushna Abhishek brazenly supported his sister a number of days in the past when Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla got here head to head.

Nevertheless, this time the spouse of Krushna Abhishek and well-known actress, Kashmera Shah, has posted a publish from her Insta account, through which she has despatched a message to the followers of Arti Singh that she has despatched him a message. Cease sending. Kashmera Shah wrote in her lengthy publish, ‘First thing is that I am a big fan of Bigg Boss 13, which is why I watch every episode of it whenever I get a chance. Along with this, there is Aarti in Bigg Boss 13, which is why I don’t need to miss an episode anyway. I’m scripting this publish for all of the followers of Aarti who’re sending me fixed messages. I can’t ship your messages indoors. Bigg Boss is a actuality present and I personally have been part of it, which is why I do know that the contestants don’t even know what’s going on exterior the home. ‘