Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah thanks Sidharth Shukla for supporting her ‘Tigress’ Arti, asks if ‘Sidarti’ is feasible

television

Up to date: Jan 23, 2020 16:21 IST

Actor Kashmera Shah has prolonged help for sister-in-law Arti Singh and known as the contestant on Bigg Boss 13 her “tigress”. Curiously, Kashmera additionally thanked Sidharth Shukla, whom she had earlier criticised for being rude to girls.

Additionally learn: Bigg Boss 13: It’s Mahira Sharma vs Rashami Desai in the home, Gauahar Khan takes sides

“I just saw last night’s episode and I must say I loved the way Arti cut her hair and ate the green chillies. Super proud of My Tigress. And I also must say I loved the way @realsidharthshukla spoke to @shehnaazgill about what he did not like. Amazing. And I have to thank him for supporting Arti all the time. Have started believing in #sidarti myself now. Is this possible?Love you both @artisingh5 @realsidharthshukla @colorstv @biggboss.13official,” she wrote on Instagram and posted her personal image.

In an earlier submit, Kashmera had advised a information channel, “If I was inside, jo jawab main usko deti, I would probably have been removed from the show. He can’t talk to anyone like that, definitely not to a member of my family.”

Throughout his go to to the home Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek had additionally appreciated her technique within the sport. Arti was additionally desperate to know Kashmera’s response to her efficiency. She had requested him if she accredited of Arti’s acts in the home and whether or not she was liking it.

Even Krushna didn’t approve of Sidharth’s habits earlier. “He (Sidharth) doesn’t speak to women in a decent manner. He should be careful about that. He is very harsh, not just with Arti but with all women on the show. She should stop talking to him, woh zyada kuch usko bolti nahi hai. He’s been fighting both verbally and physically, which is not good for an actor. He also has an image and a fan following,” he had stated.

Sharing photos from his go to, Kashmera had earlier written, “Oh my god oh my god this is such an iconic moment for me. To think fourteen years ago I had whispered Krushna s name on this show and today my kids are in the Bigg Boss house with their Bua. Oh my god this is unbelievable. Thank you.”

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra