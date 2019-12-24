House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra says 2 contestants ‘severely ill psychopaths’, regrets being a part of present

Actor Koena Mitra, who was eradicated from the continuing actuality present Bigg Boss 13 early this season, has stated she regrets her choice to be part of the controversial actuality present that Salman Khan has been internet hosting for lengthy. Claiming she feels “horrible” for the individuals at the moment on the present, Koena even referred to as two of them “ill psychopaths”.

Koena tweeted on Monday, “You shouldn’t have left the channel Mr. @rajcheerfull. I regret saying YES to #BigBoss13 , everyone knows why. #RiggedBb13 I feel horrible for every participant locked in that house with 2 severely ill psychopaths!!! #BB13 Karma awaits.” The names of contestants who’ve been labelled as psychopaths by Koena, should not clear.

The tweet got here after audiences witnessed Rashami and Sidharth washing their soiled linen in public over the weekend. Rashami talked about her earlier fights with him and even dragged her previous good friend Arti Singh in the complete fiasco. Alleging that Arti didn’t assist her when she wanted it, Rashami additionally fought with Arti on Monday’s episode.

Audiences additionally witnessed housemates ganging up in opposition to Asim and, in a separate occasion, Madhurima Tulli and Shehnaaz Gill had the home divided in two teams. After Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma determined to disrupt regular actions in the home, Mahira declared she wouldn’t put together breakfast for everybody. This triggered Madhurima who quickly introduced she wouldn’t wash the utensils. Because the day progressed, Arti, Sidharth and Shehnaaz ganged up in opposition to Madhurima, criticising her that she didn’t perform her duties completely.

I get it, Koena. I began watching Bigg Boss cuz of you however now I really feel glad that you're out. Mere presence of dumbfucks like Mahira Sharma is upsetting sufficient to deliver the worst out of individuals with brains. Too many poisonous children with inflated egos. You don't belong there. https://t.co/H9exIKp0Y4 — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) December 16, 2019

Koena was voted out of the present within the second week itself and has since been making statements in opposition to the present. Final week, she had tweeted, “Hey, there’s no place for sensibility and dignity in that house. Salman had said that to me! No wonder mocking and vulgarity is being promoted as entertainment, arrogance and violence is being promoted as Heroism!! Embarrassing much.”

