Bigg Boss 13 Koena Mitra termed Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla as severely ill psychopaths, view tweet

Bigg Boss 13 has seen plenty of uproar within the final two days. Over the previous two days, viewers have witnessed a fierce combat between TV stars Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. This combat additionally appeared in entrance of Bollywood famous person Salman Khan and Rashami Desai fiercely lashed out towards Siddharth Shukla in entrance of ‘Bhaijaan’. Seeing the new mood of those two, there’s a sensation among the many followers of Bigg Boss too. On social media, each the followers of the celebs and the haters are seen clashing with one another, whereas the celebrities additionally don’t miss commenting on their combat.

Now not too long ago, the surprising response of Bigg Boss 13’s ex-contestant Koena Mitra has additionally been revealed. The ‘Saki Saki’ lady has described each Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla as ‘mentally ill’. Not solely this, she has additionally expressed concern for the remainder of the contestants. On the similar time, the actress additionally thanked that she isn’t part of the home and she or he regrets that she had stated sure to being a part of the Bigg Boss home. You’ll be able to learn this tweet by actress Koina Mitra beneath.

You should not have left the channel Mr. @rajcheerfull .

I remorse saying YES to #BigBoss13 , everybody is aware of why. #RiggedBb13

I really feel horrible for each participant locked in that home with 2 severely in poor health psychopaths!!! #BB13

Karma awaits!!!!

🙏 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) December 23, 2019

Remind that Koena Mitra was additionally part of the season of Bigg Boss 13 and is included within the checklist of contestants to be the primary eviction from the home. Aside from Koena, TV star Neeti Taylor has additionally strongly criticized Sidharth Shukla. On the similar time, the place many celebs have come up in assist of Rashami Desai, some individuals consider that she is enjoying solely the lady card at dwelling. What’s your response on this stuff? You’ll be able to inform us by commenting beneath.