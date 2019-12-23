Bigg Boss 13 Latest News: “ASIM LIKES TO PLAY THE VICTIM CARD”, Says VIKAS GUPTA

The current episode of Bigg Boss showcases the anger and hate between members of the home. As mentioned by Shehnaz, everybody in the home is scary one another to combat.

No one has good intentions and never a hint of peace prevails in the home. Salman Khan asks Asim about what occurred that led to the combat. Asim says that every time he passes by way of the lounge, Siddharth passes imply feedback accompanied by Paras and Mahira.

Siddharth passes feedback and shuns individuals off in a really impolite and disrespectful method. Such conduct hurts others and is unquestionably insupportable. When requested by Salman, Asim, Rashmi, Arhaan, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaz, Vishaal, and Madhurima complained about such dangerous conduct of Siddharth.

Asim even complains that Paras gave him dangerous phrases and says dangerous issues about his mom and sister. To which Paras says that Asim shouldn’t be method and even he provides dangerous phrases in return. Asim additional says that solely after 4 to 5 instances he gave these dangerous phrases again.

Siddharth and Paras say that Asim likes to return and sit with us on goal and provokes us to say sure issues to him. Vikas instructed the precise situation to Salman.

He says Asim listens to the feedback handed on him whereas passing by from Siddharth and Paras, he comes and sits with them and asks them to say it on his face, later he recollects all these issues mentioned to him after which complains about it.

He provokes individuals to spill all of it out, listens to the feedback after which begins a combat.