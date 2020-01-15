Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli attacks Vishal Aditya Singh with frying pan after he…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli assaults Vishal Aditya Singh with frying pan after he throws water on her. Watch video

Tempers flared up contained in the Bigg Boss 13 home as former flames Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli locked horns but once more. In a brand new promo video shared by Colours TV on Twitter, Madhurima is seen dropping her cool and repeatedly whacking Vishal with a frying pan, after he emptied a glass of water on her. The opposite contestants look on in shock and try to cease her.

Vishal was indignant with Madhurima as a result of she saved referring to him as “behenji” and “munna” to irk him. He threw water on her face, damaging the microphones and cameras within the course of.

Bigg Boss tells them that this sort of behaviour is unacceptable, and that they are going to be punished for it. In one other video shared on-line, Vishal tells Bigg Boss that he’s not okay with the punishment and desires to give up the present. A teary-eyed Rashami Desai begs him to rethink his choice. It stays to be seen how they are going to be punished.

This isn’t the primary time that the ex-couple has displayed bodily violence within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Simply final week, she hit him with a slipper. The struggle began within the backyard space after Madhurima saved on taking potshots at Vishal, who misplaced his cool and gave her a bit of his thoughts. She was livid and took off her slipper to hit him.

An upset Vishal requested Bigg Boss to deal with the difficulty, saying that he’ll stroll out if she continues to remain in the home. She later apologised to him and was nominated for the following two weeks.

In an earlier interview, Vishal stated that Madhurima was abusive in the direction of him after they had been in a relationship. “Besides finding me desi and not fluent in English, I think she felt that I wasn’t financially strong. She would fight with me every time before we went out. I once asked her if she was ashamed to be seen with me in public, and she agreed. She was also abusive,” he stated.

In line with Vishal, his sad relationship with Madhurima took a toll on his skilled life as nicely. “I have never spoken about this before, but the relationship had started affecting my work. I was in a terrible state of mind during our courtship. It’s better to part ways if a relationship obstructs your growth,” he stated.

