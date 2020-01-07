Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli hits Vishal Aditya Singh with a slipper; makers say they will depart the present

The Bigg Boss 13 home was anticipated to witness an explosion with entry of ex couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli and the same scenario emerged on the present within the newest episode. The 2 bought into yet one more argument put up which Madhurima hit Vishal along with her slipper. Vishal misplaced his cool and made it clear to Bigg Boss that he can’t stick with Madhurima underneath the identical roof. She later apologised to him and was nominated for subsequent two weeks. The makers of the present later mentioned that certainly one of them may voluntarily depart the home. Who among the many two will ultimately resolve to depart the present stays to be identified.

The battle had began within the backyard space when Madhurima, who was sitting in addition to Rashami, saved on instigating Vishal, who was enjoyable on the ground in entrance of them. She saved on taking jibes at him following which he misplaced his cool and insulted her, asking her to get misplaced. A livid Madhurima eliminated certainly one of her slippers and hit him on his arm as Rashami appeared on.

Vishal misplaced his mood and banged on an exit door, asking Bigg Boss to name him within the confession room instantly. The 2 have been referred to as inside to debate the problem. Whereas Bigg Boss referred to as the battle between the 2 ‘personal’, Vishal requested the makers if hurting somebody bodily inside the home was allowed. He informed Bigg Boss that he can’t survive with Madhurima inside the home. Later, Bigg Boss referred to as all of the contestants in the lounge and informed the 2 of them that if any of them needed to depart the home, the doorways shall be left open for them.

The viewers, nevertheless, believed that each of them are mistaken within the battle. A viewer wrote on Twitter, “Both were wrong. Both of them insulted each other. They don’t have respect for each other.” One other recommended, “Bas kar bigg boss paka mat dono ko bahar kardo saath mein (Stop it Bigg Boss, don’t bore us. Throw both of them out).” A viewer took Vishal’s aspect and tweeted, “I don’t think. If you are fighting with words then why madhurima beat vishal and it’s against BB rules.”

