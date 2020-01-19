Bigg Boss 13 Madhurima Tuli Post Eviction Interview, reveals why she beat Vishal Aditya Singh

In Bigg Boss 13, the journey of serial ‘Chandrakanta’ fame and Nach Baliye 9 fame Madhurima Tuli ended within the episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday 18th January 2020. Allow us to let you know, she had such a feud along with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh that Salman Khan, the host of the present, ordered her out of the home. Madhurima beat Vishal with a pan two days in the past after a struggle with Vishal. Madhurima was indignant with Vishal that he poured water on him. After the struggle between Vishal and Madhurima, each have been sentenced to jail by Bigg Boss. When Salman Khan introduced Weekend Ka Vaar to the Bigg Boss home, he defined to them throughout that point however ultimately Madhurima was thrown out of the home.

The struggle ultimately lead Madhurima Tuli out of the home, Madhurima Tuli additionally instructed in regards to the struggle with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh in put up eviction interview – ‘He used to impress me always inside Bigg Boss home. I remorse very a lot that I beat the individual I cherished probably the most. If she didn’t do that in Bigg Boss home then she might have stayed for lots longer as she acquired extra votes in comparison with different housemates who have been on the backside of Voting ballot. ‘