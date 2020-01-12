Bigg Boss 13 Madhurima Tuli reveals shocking truth on Weekend Ka Vaar episode and her mom confirms this

TV star Madhurima Tuli shocked everybody with a surprising reveal at Bigg Boss 13’s home on the day prior to this 11th January 2020. Really, Deepika Padukone got here to the home through the promotion of her movie Chhapaak within the final day. However earlier than this, the Acid Assault Survivor Laxmi Agrawal got here into the home and gave a job to all of the members. After preventing this incident, how did these households present their face and face the world with braveness. All of the households advised this factor.

Throughout this, Madhurima Tuli additionally disclosed the incident associated to her, saying that on the age of 12, she was additionally bodily harassed. All of the individuals had been surprised after this revelation. The actress revealed that her residence tutor used to molest her and the way she understood him when he advised her mom about this and acquired her out of this unhealthy section.