Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli shares her traumatic experience of being molested by…

Tv actor Madhurima Tuli, who’s presently seen on the fact present Bigg Boss 13, has revealed that her instructor molested her thrice when he got here to provide her tuitions at house. Madhurima was sharing her traumatic expertise as part of a activity on the present.

As Deepika Padukone and acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal visited the Bigg Boss 13 home to advertise Chhapaak, they requested contestants to share among the hard-hitting experiences which have formed their lives. Laxmi started the duty by narrating her personal journey and the way she braved the acid assault. After Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh shared their tales, it was Madhurima’s flip.

She started by thanking Arti and Vishal, as their tales gave her the braveness to talk up. “Main bhi bachpan mein molest hui hoon aur inse (Vishal and Arti) himmat mili mujhe bolne ki. Woh molestation mere teacher ne ki, mere tutor jo mujhe ghar pe padhane aate the (I was also molested in childhood. It was my tuition teacher who came home to teach me. Vishal and Arti gave me the courage to speak up),” Madhurima stated.

As she remembered the incidents, Madhurima started crying and Laxmi needed to hug and console her earlier than encouraging her to open up and overcome her fears. “Kaafi baar unhone koshish ki lekin mera bhai hota tha toh kar nahi paate the. Usko chai ke bahane bhej ke mujhe inappropriately, alag alag jagah touch karte the. Teen-chaar baar hua yeh, phir maine Mummy se kahi yeh baat, aur unhone Papa se kahi (He tried several times, but he could not do anything as my brother would always be present. He sent my brother away on the pretext of getting tea and touched me inappropriately. After he did this 3-4 times, I told my mother who informed my father),” she additional stated.

Madhurima then thanked her dad and mom saying, “Luckily, mere papa-mummy ne bahut support kiya mera. Lekin mujhe woh cheez bahut affect kar gayi thi, mera padhne me mann nahi lagta tha, baar baar yehi baat aati thi and school teachers began blaming me. (Luckily, my father and mother supported me but that incident affected me a lot. I could not concentrate on studying as it would haunt me. I started lagging behind in studies and my teachers would blame me).Then, we shifted to Dehradun and everything changed, I began studying and here I am.”

