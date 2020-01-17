Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli’s mom condemns her hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli’s mother condemns her hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with pan, says, ‘I have always supported him’

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli could also be proven the door within the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode for hitting ex-boyfriend and co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. Her mom Vijaya Pant Tuli has condemned her actions in the home but in addition held Vishal chargeable for “poking” her.

Speaking about Madhurima’s violent behaviour which can result in her unceremonious exit, she advised ETimes in an interview, “I am totally against violence, I condemn it. I won’t support what my daughter did, but I also feel that Vishal poked her continuously and she lost her cool. She could have hit herself, why did she hit Vishal? It is totally wrong. I am not supporting her in this. I love Vishal and Madhurima both. They are equally close to me. I have always supported Vishal and this time I am also with him.”

Opening up about what should have led her daughter to take such a step, Vijaya stated, “Madhurima really loved him a lot and he has become her weakness. She has not been able to get over him. She is not able to take his demeaning statements that she has come on the show because of him.” She additionally added that Madhurima didn’t wish to go inside the home resulting from Vishal and he or she had satisfied her to take up the chance.

Vijaya additionally accused Vishal of mentally torturing Madhurima, saying he has been “hurting her time and again”. Vishal had as soon as advised Madhurima in rage, “Tere muh par toh main thookunga bhi nahi, tu mere peeche peeche iss show mein aayi hai (I will not even spit on your face, you have followed me on the show).”

Violence , hinsa , isn’t a neechee mamla! That’s the rationale for home abuse ! Occurs behind closed doorways ! #Madhurima is a violent particular person , if the person had finished the identical factor , would it not nonetheless be a neechee mamla?? Deserves to be out ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan had additionally slammed Madhurima and had demanded her ouster. She had written on Twitter, “Violence , hinsa , is never a neechee mamla! That’s the reason for domestic abuse ! Happens behind closed doors ! #Madhurima is a violent person , if the man had done the same thing , would it still be a neechee mamla?? Deserves to be out !”

