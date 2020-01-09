Bigg Boss 13 Madhurima Tuli’s mother lashes out on Mahira Sharma for calling her “Kaam Chor”

Within the Weekend Ka Vaar previous week, there was lots of uproar in Bigg Boss 13. Mahira Sharma had instructed Rashami Desai “Kaam Chor” behind the meal. After which Salman Khan himself needed to come in the midst of this quarrel. That matter is totally different, even after a lot uproar, Mahira Sharma’s knowledge has not come up. That’s the reason as soon as once more Mahira Sharma has used the phrase “Kaam Chor” once more. This time Mahira Sharma has described Madhurima Tuli as “Kaam Chor”. Madhurima Tuli and Mahira Sharma had a combat on account of work within the earlier episodes.

Throughout this, Mahira referred to as Madhurima Tuli as a “Kaam Chor”. Now no matter occurs in the home, the impact is seen exterior the home. We’re saying this as a result of, due to this act of Mahira, Madhurima Tuli’s mom received offended.

In such a scenario, the mom of Madhurima Tuli has fiercely opposed Mahira Sharma. Throughout a dialog with Spot Boye, Madhurima Tuli’s mom attacked Mahira Sharma. Madhurima Tuli’s mom stated, how Mahira can converse like that to Mdhurima Tuli. Whereas she herself has refused to work no less than 10 occasions.

Additional Madhurima’s mom stated, Mahira Sharma begins making excuses as quickly because it involves work. I don’t perceive why individuals are concentrating on Madhurima Tuli. Madhurima isn’t slacker. She additionally works properly at dwelling.

After Mahira, Madhurima Tuli’s mom additionally attended Shefali Jariwala’s class. Shefali thought-about warring on washing the plate of Madhurima Tuli. Shefali avenged this with Madhurima within the CaptaincyTask. Nevertheless, how a lot do you agree with Madhurima Tuli’s mom’s assertion, please remark.