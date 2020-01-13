Bigg Boss 13 Madhurima’s mother opens up about Sidharth Shukla

On the day of Bigg Boss 13’s home, the viewers will get to see one thing or the opposite however this time, solely and solely Siddharth Shukla is seen in Massive Boss’s home. No matter he does, his followers like it very a lot. Within the current episode of Bigg Boss home, Siddharth Shukla was seen flirting with the present member Madhurima Tuli. This type of Shukla was additionally preferred by the viewers. However now Madhurima Tuli’s mom has reacted to this.

In her interview to Pinkvilla, Madhurima Tuli’s mom mentioned, “I don’t see anything wrong in this.” Everybody has come there to play video games and are taking part in video games. But when this stuff transcend the restrict, then we will probably be disturbed, however all is nicely now. ” Aside from this, Madhurima’s mom spoke within the episode of Chappal episode- ‘Wherein the viewers noticed Madhurima and Vishal preventing amongst themselves. Throughout this time, Rashmi Desai, who was sitting close by, mentioned precisely that Vishal exceeds most of his talks. When he will get offended, he doesn’t perceive what he’s doing. ‘