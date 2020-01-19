House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma accuses Rashami Desai of bad-mouthing her, shouts ‘I hate her’

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 13 are all the time filled with drama and Sunday night time’s episode goes to be no totally different. In a promo shared by the official Twitter deal with of Bigg Boss, Paras Chhabra is seen asking all of the contestants to cease calling Mahira Sharma “weak”.

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan interrupts and tells Paras that Mahira can communicate for herself. When Rashami Desai expresses her settlement with Salman, Mahira snaps at her saying, “Meri baat chal rahi hai, Rashami (This discussion concerns me, Rashami). What’s wrong with you?”

Rashami says that Mahira has an issue along with her, to which she retorts, “Main aapse baat tak nahi karti hoon. Peeche se baithke bit*hing karti hai mere baare mein (I don’t even talk to you. You bad-mouth me behind my back).”

Then, Rashami says that she speaks up about everybody and tells Mahira to not unnecessarily decide a combat along with her. Mahira is then seen angrily storming off as she cries and shouts, “Nafrat hai mujhe isse (I hate her).”

— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 19, 2020

Additionally learn: Raghu Ram’s ex-wife Sugandha Garg pens heartfelt notice for his child boy Rhythm. See it right here

Earlier, Mahira’s mom Sania Sharma got here on Bigg Boss 13 as part of household week and requested Paras to not intervene in all her fights. “Mahira ki jab bhi koi fight hoti hai, isko jawab dene diya karo. Aap beech mein mat aaya karo (Whenever Mahira gets into a fight, let her speak for herself. Don’t intervene),” she informed him.

Sania mentioned that she feels damage each time her daughter is labelled as a “weak” contestant as a result of that’s not the reality. She additionally suggested Mahira to take a stand in order that the contestants can not inform her that she is within the sport solely due to Paras.

In the meantime, Paras’s mom Ruby Chhabra additionally suggested him to not be a “godfather” throughout different folks’s fights, when she got here on the present. She requested him to give attention to his personal sport as an alternative.

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra