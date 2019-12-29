Bigg Boss 13 Mahira Sharma get brutally troll by fans on twitter after Rohit Shetty silences her, watch video

Within the final episode of Bigg Boss 13, it’s essential to have seen that yesterday, well-known Bollywood director and producer Rohit Shetty immediately entered Bigg Boss home. Initially, Rohit informed all of the contestants to go to at least one aspect. After this, Rohit talks to Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz about their combat and defined to one another concerning the mistake of one another and stated “all the fight between you two now” Express regret to one another by placing it on its aspect. ” Within the meantime, Asim, being small, sobbed and hugged Siddhartha himself. Then Rohit Shetty met all of the housemates and performed a sport with all of the members. Let me inform, Rohit divided all of the contestants into two groups. Group Simba had Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala, Aarti Singh, Shahnaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. Group Singham additionally featured Arhaan Khan, Aseem Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli. There was a number of work occurring between the 2 groups. In the meantime, Simba’s group dedicate a track to Rashami Desai. Then Mahira Sharma immediately begins commenting about Rashami within the center. Rohit responds to Mahira’s remark and says “Mahira, speak as much as you ask. There is so much spectacle, do not let people out in front of me.”

Mahira Sharma Epic Bezzati On nationwide tv by rohit Shetty since she was unnecessarily concentrating on Rashami Desai 🔥 Retweet and unfold this video as a lot as doable #BB13 #JeetegiTohRashamiHi #RespectForRashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/gSvQD11Z1P — ashley🔅 (@ashleymoxel) December 28, 2019

#Mahirasharma…haso ab kekekekekekekeke😂😂😂😂😂#BiggBoss13 This can b particular second of Season#RashamiDesai #AsimRiaz okay sath bully kare toh RS yaade aathe✌✌😂 https://t.co/OmzYCPznwF — Nishaad✨✨ (@Nishaad23698496) December 28, 2019

#MahiraSharma Baki sab toh theek hai, however Jo Mahira Sharma ki insult ki hai aaj Rohit sir me…. Oho…. Mazaaaa hello aa gya 😂😂😂#StopBullyingAsim — Rocky (@_______mujakkir) December 28, 2019

#MahiraSharma ko toh fir bhi rohit shetty ne bola Tumhare so known as idols ko toh salman bhi bol de toh woh salman se ladne ladne lag jate h😏😏#bb13 #biggboss13 — Nideepika#bb13 (@NDeepika02) December 28, 2019

#MahiraSharma all the time retains blabbering sumthng or the othr throughout duties.. C was doin the identical at this time, n so c was requested to close up by #RohitShetty..😂😂 He informed her to answer to, solely wat is requested..😂👍 C truly tries to b feminine #Paras 🤣#BB13#BiggBoss13 — Pooja (@PoojaSr12) December 28, 2019

After studying the hate feedback for #MahiraSharma I’m questioning if her Ammi goes to welcome her again house with a hug or a slap. Abhi bhi waqt hai sudharo apni beti ko else she’s going to all the time be hated for her irritating retard behaviour. Badi aayi Ammi ka naam roshan karne wali! — Avi (@Avyaan_1) December 28, 2019



After watching this episode of Mahira Sharma, followers and viewers began trolling her on Twitter. One consumer wrote within the caption for Mahira, “All is well, but the one who insulted Mahira Sharma, today Rohit sir … Oh ho … fun has come.” In the present day is Weekend ka Vaar and it’s to see which member is evicted from BB home at this time.