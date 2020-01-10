Bigg Boss 13 Mahira Sharma shocking picture with mobile phone is going viral on the internet see pic

Contestants need to signal a protracted and broad rule clause earlier than they’ll enter the Bigg Boss home. There are a lot of forms of guidelines and rules on this clause. Usually the contestants appear to overlook these guidelines and cross all their limits. Identical to nobody is allowed to commit violence at residence, however nonetheless the contestants increase their arms on one another. Within the 13th season of Bigg Boss, the contestants weren’t solely seen pushing one another, however now individuals additionally beat individuals with slippers. In the meantime, a stunning image has come out from the home of Bigg Boss 13, after seeing which the followers are going to get mad. Sure, Mahira Sharma is seen on this image which got here from Bigg Boss 13’s home. Mahira Sharma is seen standing within the bed room on this image and a cell phone can be seen on the mattress behind her.

In such a state of affairs, the factor to assume now could be, are some contestants actually following the foundations? If that is so then the largest query will stand on the makers of this present, how did they approve of retaining this cellphone in the home?

See beneath this stunning image from Bigg Boss 13’s home …

Koi batayega cellular kaise Aya ??? Golmal hai sb golmal hai @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidharthShukIa @BeingSalmanKhan #AsimRaiz pic.twitter.com/wh3TeLkRW8 — ______nadach_khula______ (@Akshayc992375) January 9, 2020

Now the makers will be unable to show round that if the cellphone got here inside the home, the place did it come from? There are lots of of cameras on this home. So in such a state of affairs, these cameras couldn’t catch the cell phone?

Makers ship these telephones



By the way in which, in the course of the promotional process, the makers ship mobiles inside the home in order that contestants can take selfies or make movies. Nicely, what’s the reality behind this cellphone? Solely God is aware of this and the contestants collaborating within the present. Share your opinion on this subject within the remark part beneath.