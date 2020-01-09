In Bigg Boss 13, everybody struggles to remain in the home. To remain in the home for yet another week with out getting nominated for eviction, the housemates has to win the captaincy job. One thing related was seen within the final episode. Within the final episode, Mahira Sharma was seen combating for the Captaincy Job between Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra. By the way in which, if we speak about Mahira Sharma, then TV’s Hasina needs to turn out to be the captain of Bigg Boss 13’s home. That’s the reason Mahira Sharma has embellished goals world wide even earlier than executing this feat. Not solely this, Mahira Sharma has additionally questioned how she goes to take revenge on her members of the family throughout her captivity. Sure, you heard it proper…. Now everybody is aware of that, everybody in the home targets Mahira Sharma.

Not too long ago, the complete home fell behind Mahira Sharma after consuming. That’s why Mahira Sharma needs to destroy the complete home by changing into a captain. In a video going viral on social media, Mahira is seen sharing her harmful plan with Paras Chhabra.

Within the video, Mahira Paras is seen saying to Chhabra that, I’ll choose everybody up within the morning and get all of the family chores performed. After the work is over, everybody will take a bathe and dress effectively. Breakfast will probably be obtainable solely after bathing.

Additional Mahira mentioned, stick with Tamizh in entrance of the cameras. After that, everybody will share in the home. One will struggle, one will cry and one will solely hearken to all the things. The ration of the one who will speak whispering is closed. Won’t present mercy to anybody. Will put everybody’s watts on one week. I’ll get my palms tied to anybody who walks. I cannot open my palms to eat meals.

Watch the video of Mahira Sharma-



On seeing Mahira Sharma’s video, it might not be flawed to say that, TV’s Haseena is just ready for an opportunity. In such a scenario, how excited are you to see Mahira Sharma’s captaincy, please inform by commenting.