Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mother apologises to Rashami Desai’s mother for ‘bedroom’…

Mahira Sharma’s mom Sania Sharma has expressed remorse for her “bedroom” jibe at Rashami Desai. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sania stated that her remark was not meant in a “dirty way” but when Rashami’s mom was harm, she wish to lengthen an apology.

“I never meant bedroom in a dirty way. I meant after the Goa story, Sidharth (Shukla) will now talk about all the ‘andar ki khabar’ too. If Rashami Desai’s mother is upset with me, then I apologise to her,” she stated.

Mahira’s mom added that Rashami has additionally harm her together with her actions. “I shouldn’t have said bedroom but Rashami’s mother should also think about how I felt when Rashami made a doll, called her Mahi and said woh mar gayi,” she stated.

In an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla revealed that Rashami adopted him all the best way to Goa. Sania claimed that Rashami didn’t react to it as a result of Sidharth might expose her “bedroom” tales on nationwide tv.

“Rashami ne socha hoga, Sidharth Goa tak toh pohoch gaya hai, usse bedroom tak pohochne time nahi lagega, issliye woh chup ho gayi (Rashami must have thought if Sidharth has talked about Goa, he will not hesitate to reveal bedroom stories, so she kept shut),” Sania was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying in an interview.

Rashami’s mom Rasila Desai lashed out at Mahira’s mom for her feedback and requested “how can she stoop so low”, being a lady.

In the meantime, Sania additionally opened up about her daughter Mahira’s rising proximity with Paras Chhabra. Although Paras has been in a relationship with Akanksha Puri for 3 years, he has been making headlines for his closeness with Mahira. He even showered her with kisses in one of many episodes.

“I like Paras for the way he has supported Mahira but there are times when Paras would control Mahira and not let her play her game,” Sania stated about her daughter’s equation with him.

