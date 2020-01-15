Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mother calls Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha lovely,…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mom calls Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha pretty, asks him to not kiss Mahira

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been making headlines for his or her closeness on Bigg Boss 13. Nevertheless, Mahira’s mom Sania Sharma is by no means pleased with their public shows of affection and warned Paras to not kiss her daughter.

In a video that’s being shared on-line, Sania is seen getting into the Bigg Boss 13 home for household week. Whereas she greets Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai with a variety of love, she scolds Paras for getting intimate with Mahira, regardless of having a stunning girlfriend like Akanksha Puri.

Sania says within the clip, “Paras, tere ko main maaru? Teri girlfriend bohot pyaari hai, Akanksha. Itni pyaari hai. Mahira toh tumhari dost hai hi. Baaki na, kissy-vissy mat kar, jo mujhe achcha nahi lagta. (Paras, should I hit you? Your girlfriend Akanksha is so lovely. Mahira is your friend, but don’t kiss her, I don’t like it.)”

Not simply the kisses, Sania additionally doesn’t prefer it when Paras takes a stand for Mahira when she will get into an argument. “Mahira ki jab bhi koi fight hoti hai, isko jawab dene diya karo. Aap beech mein mat aaya karo (Whenever Mahira gets into a fight, let her speak for herself. Don’t intervene),” she requested Paras, including that she feels damage when everybody calls her daughter a “weak” contestant as a result of she is definitely very robust.

Sania additionally suggested her daughter Mahira to take a stand for herself, in order that the contestants can not inform her that she is nothing with out Paras. “Paras ke chakkar mein jhagde mat karo (Don’t get into any fights on account of Paras),” she provides.

Whereas initially, Paras’s girlfriend Akanksha stated that she was the one who suggested him to money in on his Casanova picture to get forward within the present, she later admitted that she was not pleased with him getting near Mahira.

After a promo of Paras showering Mahira with kisses was launched, a distraught Akanksha stated that she was starting to doubt his love for her. “Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me from three years. I gue ss my suggested idea is proving heavy to me. Still, I want to wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note. I don’t want to jump to any conclusion,” she stated in an earlier interview.

