Bigg Boss 13 Naagin 4 Jasmin Bhasin gets badly trolled for filling up Sidharth Shukla’s ear against Rashami, Twitterati says- ‘flop actress ….’

Just lately many TV celebs entered inside the home of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and had loads of enjoyable with the housemates. One of many TV celebs who went on to grow to be a visitor at house was Naagin four fame Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmin Bhasin was seen supporting Bigg Boss home member Siddharth Shukla. Siddharth Shukla’s face shone as quickly as Jasmin entered the home. This made it clear that Jasmin and Siddharth have friendship. When Jasmin reached the present, she was seen talking incorrect about Rashami Desai to Siddharth Shukla.

Speaking about Rashmi Desai, Jasmine advised Siddharth – ‘If you get angry in Bigg Boss house, you speak a lot of things without understanding, you should not say this. It is very wrong to say words like such girl, girl like that. You do not need to speak at all. If she f**s, then let her do it. If you are not wrong, there is no need to give cleaning. Responding to Jasmine’s speech, Siddharth says that “I have never spoken to her, just answered hre.” Naagin four Jasmin is getting TROLLed due to her Bigg Boss home as a result of means Jasmine has supported Siddharth. Social media customers are seen calling her flop actress.