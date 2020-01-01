Bigg Boss 13 Nominations for Week 14: “You are a Big Zero Without Paras” Vishal Slams Mahira as Rashmi Supports Him, Who Will Get Nominated for Eliminations this Week?

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fourteenth week. As anticipated, the drama, chaos, violent fights appear to proceed after the New 12 months festivities and bonhomie. The final week’s elimination didn’t happen through the Weekend Ka Vaar and Arhaan Khan was evicted in a midweek elimination. Bigg Boss carried out the elimination announcement this time because it didn’t occur over the weekend.

Because of the mid week eviction of Arhaan Khan, the elimination nominations for the fourteenth week can be postponed. The elimination nominations often happen on Monday or Tuesday proper after the eviction through the weekend ka vaar episodes with Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 13 Elimination Nominations for Week 14 – Mahira, Vishal and Rashmi Struggle it Out!

The elimination nominations for week 14 will happen in an open method and it’s anticipated that tonight’s episode might be explosive and electrifying. The contestants are anticipated to get into the yelling and bashing mode.

This week’s scorching goal for elimination appears to be Mahira Sharma. Mahira has been secure from nominations for the final three or 4 weeks and has loved the blessing of security to her utmost will. Nevertheless, from the viewers perspective Mahira has not gained any optimistic picture or respect.

Within the newest nominations particular promo video launched by Colours TV, Vishal and Rashami are bashing Mahira Sharma for being an enormous nothing and she or he wouldn’t have stayed in the home for this lengthy if it weren’t for Paras’ help.

Nevertheless, Mahira counters to Vishal’s assertion by saying that he’s an enormous zero although he’s with Madhurima Tuli and so they each are nothing even when they’re collectively.

Rashmi’s grudge on Mahira Sharma is but to stop and she or he claims that Mahira lacks individuality and fundamental accountability of performing duties.

The elimination nominations for week 14 might be attention-grabbing and it seems like Mahira Sharma might be nominated for certain.

Who would be the different contestants to be nominated this week? Tell us within the feedback under.