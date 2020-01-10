Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chabbra’s GF Akanksha Puri’s Hot Redesigned Tattoo Talks About ‘Time to Fly’, Is She Flying Away from Paras?

Bigg Boss 13 accomplished its fifteenth week. With 100 days in the home, the environment continues to be stuffed with love, fights, abuses and escalated taunts as regular. Just a few contestants have been in the home proper from the start of Bigg Boss 13. Nonetheless, the upcoming days will determine their destiny.

One such contender for the Bigg Boss 13 title is Paras Chhabra. Along with his not so nice credibility, he caught to Mahira and sailed throughout the fifteen weeks with a unfavorable picture many of the occasions. Ever since Paras grow to be too near Mahira, his girlfriend outdoors the home Akanksha Puri has gained loads of recognition.

Akanksha Puri is making probably the most Paras’ stint in Bigg Boss 13. Akanksha’s tattoos are doing the thrill on social media and there have been studies of her getting tattooed as soon as once more. Akanksha shared a video of her getting her tattoo redesigned from her present lotus to one thing much more larger. It seemed beautiful on her modern hips for certain however her put up triggered the rumors on the web.

Akanksha’s put up learn, “Couldn’t Be Happier” and he or she had talked about that, “I already had one tattoo there and I went for a touch-up, but then I redesigned a bit with touch up. I have added wings to the lotus because it’s time to fly.”

Whereas it’s unclear about her clear agenda and the message she wished to convey, Akanksha may need wished to say that she is able to fly away from Paras? Tell us what you considered the tattoo within the feedback under.