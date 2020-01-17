Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra and his girlfriend Akanksha Puri to get married in 2020?

Bigg Boss 13 TV Information: Paras Chhabra continues to be seen as a cult playboy in the home of Bigg Boss 13. Ever for the reason that closeness between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma has elevated in the home, varied issues have began taking place outdoors the home. Now the impression of each incident taking place in the home is first seen outdoors. That’s the reason at occasions Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has stated that she doesn’t like the connection between Paras Chhabra and Mahira. Even after this, Paras Chhabra is seen kissing Mahira Sharma and typically hugging her. That’s the reason, Akanksha Puri has arrange a brand new feat to make Paras Chhabra his personal. Not too long ago Akanksha Puri has introduced that, Akanksha Puri and Paras (Paras Chhabra) will get married as quickly as they arrive out of the home. Sure, you heard proper…. Akanksha Puri has revealed this in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. When requested about Paras Chhabra’s marriage to his girlfriend, Akanksha Puri stated, “Yes, both of us have made some plans.”

Akanksha Puri revealed that I had a dialog with Paras Chhabra simply earlier than happening the present. He additionally believed that we should always not delay anymore, it’s good to get married as quickly as potential. He was very joyful to listen to concerning the marriage ceremony.

Akanksha Puri additional stated that, despite the fact that I’ve talked about marriage earlier than, however I want to focus extra on her work first. In such a state of affairs, possibly we each get married this yr. By the best way, I’ve left this determination utterly above Paras Chhabra. When he says that marriage will occur. Akanksha Puri is so positive that she desires to marry Paras Chhabra in time. Nonetheless, please remark in your opinion on this concern.