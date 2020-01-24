Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra announced BREAK-UP with Akanksha Puri?

Salman Khan’s upcoming films













Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra and his girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s relationship got here to the limelight ever since Paras started getting near his fellow contestant Mahira Sharma. However, even after realizing all of it Akanksha Puri stayed mum and tolerated boyfriend’s mushy antics.

Paras Chhabra with girlfriend Akanksha PuriCollage of Akanksha’s Instagram images

Why Paras desires to interrupt up with Akanksha

Nonetheless, a timesofindia.com unique now reveals that each one has modified after the current Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Within the episode, Paras instructed present host Salman Khan that he desires to interrupt up with Akanksha. This was an excessive amount of for the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress to take, the web site discovered, and he or she determined to finish her relationship with Paras.

An in depth pal of Akanksha revealed she was deeply damage after watching the weekend episode. She was upset with the best way Paras depicted her on the present, in addition to their relationship.

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha PuriAkanksha Puri/Instagram

Just a few days in the past Akanksha has hinted to breaking apart with Paras by posting a cryptic tweet that mentioned, ‘I’m gonna make the remainder of my life …better of my life !!’ together with hashtags like #love #beyou #loveyourself #newyear #2020 #happypeople and #beingme. Her different current publish is an image from considered one of her monochrome photograph shoots and was captioned, ‘In the long run..All I would like to have the ability to say is … I gave all of it I may, I gave it my greatest !! #timetofly #beingme.’

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira SharmaInstagram

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan additionally revealed within the current episode that how Akanksha used to name him to seek out out what’s actually occurring between Paras and Mahira. He shared how, from paying his hire to sending cash to his mom, Akanksha has been dealing with the whole lot whereas he was locked away within the Bigg Boss home. He additionally admonished Paras for not accepting his fault. Salman additionally warned Mahira through the weekend that Paras was nonetheless in a relationship with Akanksha.

Within the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman had misplaced his cool on Paras for siding Mahira Sharma and talking on her behalf. Effectively, after all of the drama that has taken place it’s tough to inform whether or not these lovebirds will ever come collectively once more.