Bigg Boss 13 : Paras Chhabra Calls Rashami ‘Kamchor’, Leads to Another Outburst

The finale is approaching at a relatively quick tempo and the contestants remaining in the home are leaving no stone unturned to make their presence felt. The contestants have managed to dwell in the home for the final three and a half months. The home has all the time been divided into teams and with the altering equations the group additionally modifications each week. Whereas Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have all the time been within the information for his or her fights particularly their latest violent streak. This time now we have Rashami Desai and Pras Chhabra at loggerheads in a verbal spat over the duties within the kitchen.

Paras Rashmi Battle: What was the issue?

In a latest video now we have seen Shehnaaz Gill cooking meals for her fellow contestants. Paras then goes on to accuse Rashami for being a ‘Kamchor’ and getting work executed from Arti Singh and Shehnaaz. This doesn’t go down nicely with Rashami and so they each get right into a heated argument. He talks about how she instantly falls in poor health on the subject of performing her duties.

Later within the video, Chhabra repeatedly goes on saying, “Paras chawal banaega,” as Rashami requested him to prepare dinner rice. Whereas Paras and Rashami go on with their verbal spat the remainder of the housemates look baffled on the unnecessity of this argument over cooking rice and making ready meals, and benefit from the present.

Earlier Rashami even obtained into an argument with Mahira Sharma which led to Rashami terming Mahira as immature and silly.