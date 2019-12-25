Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra got all emotional as he spoke about his father’s death in front of Mahira Sharma

In Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra typically will get headlines resulting from his flirts and fights. Not too long ago, Paras Chhabra was seen combating fiercely with Asim Riaz. Throughout this time, each of them abused one another rather a lot. Not solely this, the speak between these two had elevated a lot that Paras had even spit on the infinite. In the meantime, the emotional aspect of Paras Chhabra has additionally been seen in Bigg Boss 13’s home. An unseen video of Bigg Boss goes viral on social media. On this video, Paras Chhabra is seen to be emotional speaking about his father.

Really, on the event of Christmas, Bigg Boss goes to present a video of their household to all of the members of the family. In such a state of affairs, everyone seems to be eagerly ready for whose message is coming from their home. In the meantime, Paras Chhabra was seen remembering his father.

Paras Chhabra’s father has died a very long time in the past. Speaking to Mahira Sharma and Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra stated, My father died after I was three years outdated. I typically miss him rather a lot. I’ve no father, then I would like my mom to come back to satisfy me at Bigg Boss home. On listening to this, Mahira Sharma stated that “Paras Teri Mummy must come”.

On this, Aarti Singh is seen telling Paras Chhabra that, resulting from not having a father, Paras Chhabra began working from a really younger age. Paras additional stated that, after my father left, there was an enormous loss in our enterprise. Due to which I needed to maintain performing some work.

Watch this video of Paras Chhabra



Not solely this, on this video, Paras Chhabra is seen stating that because of the absence of a father, he’s very critical in lots of circumstances. Effectively, we’ve got to agree that although Paras Chhabra has not seen his father, however he loves his father very a lot. Nevertheless, please touch upon the way you preferred this video of Bigg Boss 13.

