Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra is proud of being with Mahira Sharma, fans remind him…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra is happy with being with Mahira Sharma, followers remind him how he insulted girlfriend

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma is commonly accused of surviving on the present solely on account of her bond with Paras Chhabra. The actor was once more on the radar within the newest Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday when a lot of her present and former co-contestants ridiculed her about it.

Throughout the contestants’ interplay with Salman Khan, Paras had mentioned in Mahira’s defence that regardless of being nominated each week, she has all the time survived on the present not due to him however due to the viewers who save her from eviction each time.

Salman requested why Mahira couldn’t say this in her defence. This led to a significant altercation among the many contestants as Mahira went on to say that Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh had began calling her weak.

Paras had additionally mentioned that he feels proud as a result of he’s continually with Mahira from the beginning of this season. The 2 appear to have a fan following of their very own and proceed to assist one another in the home.

Displaying his assist for them, a fan wrote, “#ParasChabbra & #MahiraSharma are the only couple that maintained some sort of decency in the house. Others are full of deceit, vulgarity & abuse.” One other mentioned, “Yes, One Friendship which has Survived in BigBoss House For almost 4 months. BigBoss House Ke Aabra Ka Dabra Aur Masla Ki Dosti!!” Yet another hailed them for his or her loyalty in direction of one another and mentioned, “We are also proud of how Mahira and Paras are loyal to each other and take a stand for each other.”

Nonetheless, there are numerous who disagree with Paras. A viewer registered his objection to them, saying, “Mahira is nothing without Paras & Sid’s team support. She not have her own game. She is the weakest contestant.” Speaking about how Paras had insulted his real-life girlfriend Akanksha Puri on the present, a viewer commented, “Look who is talking? Jo apni gf ko national TV mai respect nhi kar raha woh aaya kisi aur ka side lene. Losers (One who is not able to respect his own girlfriend is taking someone else’s side).”

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan had been seen selling their movie Love Aaj Kal on Sunday’s episode. On being requested a Love Aaj Kal situation in the home, they named Paras and Mahira and even went on to imitate them. Evicted Bigg Boss contestants Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey had additionally made an look within the final episode and had made enjoyable of Mahira, alleging she is surviving on the present solely due to Paras.

