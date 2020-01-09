Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says he doesn’t want to compete with women, Gauahar…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says he doesn’t need to compete with ladies, Gauahar Khan says ‘What a chauvinist’

Paras Chhabra attracted criticism for his statements as soon as once more as he introduced on Bigg Boss 13 episode on Wednesday night time that he would moderately compete with a person and he doesn’t need to compete with a girl. Former Bigg Boss winner and an ardent fan of the present, Gauahar Khan led Twitterati in slamming Paras for his chauvinist feedback.

All of it started when solely Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras had been left as contenders throughout the captaincy process. Paras had Asim’s photograph, Mahira had Paras’ photograph and Asim had Rashami’s photograph. As Asim requested Paras to burn his photograph and kick him out of the captaincy race, Paras insisted he want to compete with a person, hinting that Rashami shouldn’t be value his time as she is a girl.

Additionally learn: Chhapaak film assessment: Deepika Padukone is stellar in Meghna Gulzar’s impactful movie

Later, Sidharth advised Paras he should not let his male ego speak and subject statements that he doesn’t need to compete with a girl. Paras tried to elucidate himself however Sidharth ended the dialogue in a stern voice.

Responding to his statements, Gauahar tweeted, “What a chauvinist! Paras ! Ladkiyon se competition karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah ! I’m glad Asim stood up n said don’t underestimate Girls !”

Excuse me what sense does it make ?? One who was liable for not taking the captaincy process forward was solely paras !He may saved himself by burning asims photograph, however when u think about another person’s loss uve misplaced the battle !He desperately wished rashmi out! #ItnaDarr — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January eight, 2020

What a chauvinist! Paras ! Ladkiyon se competitors karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah ! I’m glad Asim stood up n mentioned don’t underestimate Ladies ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January eight, 2020

She added, “Excuse me what sense does it make ?? Person who was responsible for not taking the captaincy task ahead was solely paras !He could saved himself by burning asims photo, but when u concentrate on someone else’s loss uve lost the battle !He desperately wanted rashmi out! #ItnaDarr.”

Nonetheless, Paras additionally had his band of followers providing all of the help he wanted within the on-line battle. “Guess what only one guy exposed all fakies be it in front of salman Or audience too.#ParasChhabra Is such a gamer yaar.. Isiliye sab usse jalte he Fans bhi or contestants bhi Too MuCh Fun#BB13 #BiggBoss13,” wrote one fan.

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra