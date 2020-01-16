Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says he’s infuriated at Shehnaaz Gill’s dad, watch video

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has mentioned he’s indignant with Shehnaaz Gill’s father for insinuating that the enmity between Shehnaaz and Mahira was his doing. In a recent promo that reveals Paras’s response to Shehnaaz’s dad’s go to, Paras might be seen telling Mahira, “Uske pyo pe to itna gussa aya na (I was so upset with her father).” Earlier than this, Shehnaaz’s father enters the home and meets his daughter.

“Tera jo bhi hai na Sidharth ke saath, meri kasam kha, iske aage nahi badhaegi. Tera is ghar me agar koi dushman hai to wo hai Paras Chhabra (Promise me, you won’t carry on with whatever you have with Sidharth Shukla. Also, if you have one enemy inside the house, it is Paras Chhabra),” he advised her.

Shehnaaz’s father additionally talked to Paras and advised him, “Pehle hafte me tu Shehnaaz se baatein karta tha, ‘Mahira tujhse jalti hai, Mahira tujhse jalti hai’. Ab isko bol raha hai (You talked to Shehnaaz in the first week and often told her that Mahira is jealous of her and now you say the same thing to Mahira).”

Bigg Boss had launched the captaincy activity titled Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha on Wednesday’s episode. Shehnaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh have been locked in a set-up of a haunted forest. Temptations, in type of relations, entered the home and if the contestants went forward to fulfill them, they’d be out from the captaincy race. Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek was seen getting into the home along with his twin sons on Wednesday’s episode. Mahira Sharma’s mom can even enter the home and ask Paras to keep away from kissing her. Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi can even go to, when he’ll threaten Asim Riaz.

