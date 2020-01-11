Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra send letter to his girlfriend Akanksha Puri and says he is using Mahira Sharma to stay in game

Within the final episode of Bigg Boss 13, you will need to have seen that for the primary time a activity was accomplished amongst all of the housemates yesterday 10th January 2020. Yesterday, India’s well-known chef Vikas Khanna took entry into the home and gave all of the housemates the duty of cooking. On this activity, the group of Sidharth Shukla received. Aside from this, for the primary time within the 13th season, all of the contestants current in the home can be seen giving reside efficiency in entrance of the viewers. On this activity, all members must carry out like a get up comic. Within the final episode, the slapstick comedian Paritosh had entered and Paritosh cracked the joke in regards to the relationship between Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra on this fun-filled ambiance.

Some fascinating additions have been seen on this home of Bigg Boss 13 and inside the home are Rashami-Arhaan, Sidharth-Shehnaaz and Paras-Mahira. Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has typically been seen commenting on Paras’s relationship with Mahira a number of occasions. In keeping with current stories, Paras Chhabra lately despatched a letter to Akanksha Puri, stating that “He’s utilizing Mahira to remain within the sport. Paras It additionally revealed that Mahira may be simply managed in comparison with Shehnaaz, as a result of Shehnaz who’s a robust candidate and might flip round anytime.