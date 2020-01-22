Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri hints at ending relationship with him days after she spoke of wedding ceremony

Across the similar time when Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra stated on the present that his girlfriend Akanksha Puri ought to transfer on by herself after watching his actions in the home, the actress has dropped main hints on her Instagram that she has certainly made up her thoughts to finish the factitious relationship.

Akanksha posted an image of herself wanting gorgeous in a sari and captioned it, “I am gonna make the rest of my life …best of my life !!” together with hastags like #love #beyou #loveyourself #newyear #2020 #happypeople and #beingme. Her one other current publish is an image from one among her monochrome photograph shoots and was captioned, “In the end..All I want to be able to say is … I gave it all I could , I gave it my best !! #timetofly #beingme.”

Paras and Mahira Sharma share an in depth relationship on the present and proceed to be collectively regardless of being criticised by different contestants. On Monday’s episode, Shefali Zariwala had requested Paras Chhabra to present his girlfriend a closure publish the present, mentioning how he typically calls her ‘stubborn’. He confirmed that he will certainly do it without delay the present is over.

Paras was seen saying in the course of the chat, “After seeing so much, she should herself move on.” He had added that he doesn’t get into such issues and finally ends up touchdown into controversies for nothing. Mahira had additionally joined the dialog and had stated, “I don’t care what people say about this, but if a girl outside the house is feeling bad about it, then stop it.” Whereas referring to Akanksha, Paras had replied to her, “Will I play Bigg Boss according to her? Will I do everything according to someone with whom I don’t want to stay? I can’t suppress my feelings? Don’t try to become great.”

Akanksha and Paras’ breakup appears to be a brand new improvement as the previous had just lately stated in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, “Maybe (marriage in 2020). Let’s see. I’m not sure. I’m just waiting for him to come out (of the Bigg Boss house). There are a lot of things that I need to clear. If I go inside the house and talk to him about these things, he is not going to give me an exact answer as he will still be in the game. So, I’m just waiting. Let’s see where it takes us. I’m prepared for everything.”

She had additional stated, “We had plans. That was the last conversation Paras and I had just before he entered his vanity (van). He was keen that we shouldn’t delay anymore and that it should happen soon (after the show is over). He was very happy. But I was somebody who said that you first come out then we’ll talk about it.”

