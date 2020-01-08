Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabras girlfriend Akanksha Puri said “I will be the happiest if friend Sidharth Shukla starts dating Shehnaaz Gill”

From the very starting of Bigg Boss 13, there was a bond between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, which followers are very keen on. There are a lot of individuals who don’t like their chemistry however there’s a massive part of the viewers who’re having fun with watching their cute chemistry. You possibly can perceive the craze between the followers of Siddharth and Shehnaaz in the identical manner that the #SidNaaz pattern retains occurring on Twitter on a regular basis. Many viewers of Bigg Boss 13 really feel that Siddharth Shukla (Sidharth Shukla) and Shehnaaz Gill fear about one another. Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has lately spoken about their relationship and advised that they are going to be very joyful in the event that they date one another in actual life.

If Sidharth and Shehnaz date one another I would be the happiest as a buddy and as a viewer 😍❤️ #bigboss13 #ColorsTV #SidNaazForever — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 7, 2020



Akanksha Puri has tweeted, writing, ‘On the final day, when Siddhartha was attempting to reconcile between Vishal and Madhurima, he regarded very cute. This was essentially the most spectacular a part of the final episode. This type of Siddharth was higher than his indignant avatar.

Sidharth’s conduct yesterday when he was behaving as mediator between Vishal n Madhurima n sitting on the chair with Vishal was the cutest a part of the episode.This angle seems to be manner higher thn his aggression n fights !! — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 7, 2020



A while in the past there was a report that Siddharth Shukla and Akanksha Puri had been relationship one another, though Akanksha later spoke on these information and advised them the rumor and mentioned that he By no means dated Siddharth however each had been good pals.

Allow us to let you know that Sidharth Shukla is notorious amongst followers as a result of his anger. There have been many such occasions throughout Bigg Boss 13 when he has not been in a position to management his anger. Due to this, he has additionally confronted criticism. Nevertheless, now it appears that he’s having fun with the present.