Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s mom says no PDA with Mahira Sharma as ’36 aayengi,…

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's mother says no PDA with Mahira Sharma as '36 aayengi, 36 jayengi, teri wali teri maa hi layegi'

Paras Chhabra had a tearful reunion along with his mom Ruby Chhabra, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 home as a part of the household week on the present. She suggested him to focus on his personal recreation, as a substitute of being a “Godfather” for others.

In a promo shared by the official Twitter deal with of Bigg Boss, Paras is seen introducing his mom to Mahira Sharma. For these not within the know, Paras and Mahira have been within the information for his or her closeness and public shows of affection on Bigg Boss 13. Nevertheless, outdoors the present, he has been in a relationship with Akanksha Puri for the final three years.

Ruby suggested Paras to not get too intimate with Mahira. Within the clip, she says, “Chipta-chipti nahi. 36 aayengi, 36 jaayengi, teri wali teri maa hi layegi. (No getting cosy. 36 will come and 36 will go, but your mother will choose the woman you end up with.)”

Earlier, Sania Sharma got here on the present and requested Paras to not kiss her daughter Mahira. In an earlier promo, she tells him, “Paras, tere ko main maaru? Teri girlfriend bohot pyaari hai, Akanksha. Itni pyaari hai. Mahira toh tumhari dost hai hi. Baaki na, kissy-vissy mat kar, jo mujhe achcha nahi lagta. (Paras, should I hit you? Your girlfriend Akanksha is so lovely. Mahira is your friend, but don’t kiss her, I don’t like it.)”

In the meantime, Akanksha stated in an interview that Paras needs to marry her after popping out of the Bigg Boss 13 home. When requested in the event that they have been planning to tie the knot this 12 months, she stated, “We had plans. That was the last conversation Paras and I had just before he entered his vanity (van). He was keen that we shouldn’t delay anymore and that it should happen soon (after the show is over). He was very happy.”

Nevertheless, Akanksha feels that that is the time for Paras to deal with his profession, and marriage can wait. “But I was somebody who said that you first come out then we’ll talk about it. I think this is his time. I want him to focus on his work as he has really waited for this for a long time. Right now, these things can wait,” she stated.

