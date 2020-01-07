Bigg Boss 13 Prince Narula on Paras Chhabra game plan, said he don’t have any game

Folks have been speaking about it since Bigg Boss 13 began. The battles and debates between the contestants have caught the eye of the final viewers in addition to the celebs. Former contestants who’ve participated in Bigg Boss are always sharing their views on Bigg Boss 13 with the media. Just lately, Prince Narula, the winner of Bigg Boss 9, got here to Delhi attributable to an occasion throughout which he met the media and spoke concerning the sport plan of contestant Paras Chhabra.
Prince Narula has talked with Paras Chhabra concerning the Journey with the Indian Categorical and acknowledged that, ‘There has been no Journey in Paras Chhabra’s present. He feels that he’s nonetheless in Splitsvilla. He has just one objective to stay together with his ladies. He feels that by doing all this he’ll go forward within the present. He isn’t coming ahead and enjoying his sport.
Prince Narula, whereas speaking on the highest three contestants of Bigg Boss 13, has mentioned that in accordance with him, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill and Asim Riaz will arrive in Finale. Based on Prince Narula, ‘Paras Chhabra reveals above solely the contestants who’re doing nothing within the present. However I feel Shehnaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will go into the highest three and battle for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. ‘ Let me inform you that Paras Chhabra is essentially the most conflict with Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar, attributable to which he’s additionally within the eyes of the folks. By the best way, how a lot do you agree with Prince Narula? Please tell us by commenting.
Add Comment