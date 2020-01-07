Bigg Boss 13 Prince Narula on Paras Chhabra game plan, said he don’t have any game

Folks have been speaking about it since Bigg Boss 13 began. The battles and debates between the contestants have caught the eye of the final viewers in addition to the celebs. Former contestants who’ve participated in Bigg Boss are always sharing their views on Bigg Boss 13 with the media. Just lately, Prince Narula, the winner of Bigg Boss 9, got here to Delhi attributable to an occasion throughout which he met the media and spoke concerning the sport plan of contestant Paras Chhabra.

Prince Narula has talked with Paras Chhabra concerning the Journey with the Indian Categorical and acknowledged that, ‘There has been no Journey in Paras Chhabra’s present. He feels that he’s nonetheless in Splitsvilla. He has just one objective to stay together with his ladies. He feels that by doing all this he’ll go forward within the present. He isn’t coming ahead and enjoying his sport.