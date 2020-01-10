Bigg Boss 13 promo video Asim Riaz trolls Paras Chhabra in comedy nights

Bollywood celebrity Salman Khan’s Controversial TV present Bigg Boss 13, you probably have been bored seeing the fashion, quarrels and slapping of rain, now you’re a sigh of aid. can take. In an effort to extend the leisure dose of the viewers, the makers introduced a bang twist. That’s why now the makers have organized a comedy night time in the home through which the housemates are fiercely focusing on one another in entrance of the dwell viewers. So this time the household is making an attempt to humiliate one another not with their sharp phrases however with candy issues. On this connection, the place Aarti Singh, Mahira Shrama and Rashami Desai – Siddharth Shukla will goal one another, then Asim Riaz additionally doesn’t depart Paras Chhabra. Asim Riaz will recite a humorous poem whith sarcasm on Paras Chhabra. On listening to that, Paras Chhabra will get very offended, however the viewers are absolutely going to clap loudly.

Really, there was an incredible battle between Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra prior to now. Whereas Paras Chhabra had criticized Asim for being in ‘PG’ and had talked loads about his large home, automotive and financial institution steadiness, then Asim had put up a category of Paras badly. Since then, this challenge had grow to be very large in the home and each of them usually face one another. On the similar time, this angle of Paras Chhabra was fiercely supported on social media. By the best way, how excited are you to look at this episode. You’ll be able to undoubtedly inform us within the remark part beneath.