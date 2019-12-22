Bigg Boss 13 Rashami Desai exposed Sidharth Shukla’s past secrets

Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan acquired a high-voltage drama to see within the Bigg Boss home simply earlier than Weekend Ka Vaar. In the home of Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai had been seen preventing rather a lot with one another. Salman Khan was additionally shocked to see this uproar in the home. Rashami and Siddharth’s feud escalated after a debate in Bigg Boss home, after which Rashmi’s anger rose and he or she threw tea on Siddharth, in return Siddharth additionally threw tea on Rashmi.
After this, Rashmi tells Siddharth Shukla in a quarrel – ‘What do you want to say, whose house is your house?’ After this, Siddharth talks to Rashmi and says – ‘I still don’t take you to the home.’ That is adopted by a scuffle between Siddharth Shukla and Arhan Khan and the housemates have to come back in between.
Sidharth Shukla is a drug addict this video is a proof proper right here Rashami Desai uncovered shukla on nationwide tv 🔥
Rashami Desai is seen crying after her quarrel with Siddharth Shukla. Speaking to Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashmi Desai says – ‘He is a drug addict’ His life is a failure attributable to this. He’s an alcoholic and you’ll anticipate violence and anger from him. ”Rashmi additional says -“ Sidharth had additionally mentioned rehabilitation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Hindustani Bhau. By the best way, allow us to inform you, not too long ago Siddharth Shukla has returned to the home this week, Huge Boss despatched him to the key room for just a few days attributable to his sick well being earlier than
