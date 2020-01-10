Bigg Boss 13 Rashami Desai mocked Sidharth Shukla said “You are a good person, joke is over”

Bigg Boss 13 home is unquestionably uncontrolled although Salman Khan has repeatedly said that the housemates wants to regulate their anger and language. In response to some stories, the duties of captaincy have additionally been canceled. However in keeping with the brand new promo, the fun-filled sport present in Bigg Boss home goes to happen within the upcoming episode. Housemates can be seen joking at one another. The upcoming episodes will preserve you laughing.

In response to the brand new promo, a distinct chemistry can be seen among the many contestants referred to as one another enemy. Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are additionally named in a pair. On this promo, Rashmi calls Siddharth a ‘good man’. Listening to this, all of the households are shocked. She then goes on to say, “Jock kam!” Folks begin laughing loudly after listening to Rashmi.



Really, Aarti Singh and Rashmi Desai carry out get up comedy within the episodes that aired on January 9. Paritosh goes to host this new episode. Paritosh can be seen doing comedy with housemates. He made the members of the family giggle lots on the behest of such a woman. Take a look at this promo.



A glimpse of him has been seen on this promo. We all know that the contestants will enjoying with one another, mocking one another, releasing up some stress.