Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reveals her problem with Sidharth Shukla, Twitter is…

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reveals her downside with Sidharth Shukla, Twitter is break up within the center

When Bigg Boss 13 began earlier this yr, TV actors Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have been pitted as a former couple who could also be seeking to reignite their chemistry. Because the present progressed, viewers realised there was unhealthy blood between the 2, could also be until the purpose of no return.

All this time, each Sidharth and Rashami have shunned spelling out the small print of how their relationship soured. Nonetheless, Monday’s episode noticed Rashami speaking about her fights with Sidharth once they labored collectively. She even held her mic out, guaranteeing that each phrase was recorded.

Speaking to Arhaan, Rashami stated when she labored with Sidharth on Dil Se Dil Tak, there have been numerous points and the he was despatched out of the present twice. She revealed Sidharth would usually abuse her and taunt her on the units. When Arhaan questioned Rashami’s silence on the time, she insisted she wanted the work badly. “I was bankrupt, I had loans to payback, I did not have a house. So I just decided I should ignore all that and stick to my professional attitude and work,”she added.

Rashami additionally stated many buddies, who’re ladies, additionally go to Sidharth’s home however the best way Sidharth talked about Rashami was insulting. She added that the worst half was that no girl stood up for her. She additionally dragged Arti within the dialog and the way she as soon as fooled Rashami into speaking to Sidharth when she had stopped speaking to him.

Reacting to the revelations, a Twitter consumer wrote, “Shukla ki waise koi strategy hai hi nhi. Bss makers ke saath bahar se deal karke aana, dusron ke mamlo mein ghuskar zagade karna; fir victim card play karna, yeh sab uski strategy hai hi nhi. Banda bada sahi hota hai humesha. Contrary #RashamiDesai ka hi fault hota hai.”

