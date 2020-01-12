Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reveals she attempted suicide, Vishal Aditya Singh says…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reveals she tried suicide, Vishal Aditya Singh says he was molested by three males

TV actor Rashami Desai has revealed she was so tortured with taunts for being a lady that she as soon as tried to commit suicide and Vishal Aditya Singh has mentioned that he was molested by three males, at totally different instances, when he was a nine-year-old little one. The Bigg Boss 13 contestants had been talking throughout an interplay with acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal who got here inside the home to advertise Deepika Padukone’s movie, Chhapaak, primarily based on her life.

Crediting Arti Singh for giving him the braveness to talk up about his personal expertise, Vishal mentioned, “Love you, Arti. Reason ho bahut bada bolne ka, jo abhi bolne jaa raha hoon. Molest hua hoon bachpan mein, 2-3 logon se. (You are the reason behind me revealing what I am going to say now. I have been molested as a child, by 2-3 people).”

“I have hatred for men, I could never talk about it. When I told Papa, he beat me up. I could not talk about it the second time. It happened with me thrice – between the age of 9 to 11. I started fearing people and developed shortcomings. I could not trust my father because he beat me up when I named the person who saw it all happen. I could not study. I closed myself, like a room,” he added.

He additional mentioned, “I lagged behind in a lot of things and only played. I liked playing because no one molested on the fields. I hail from a village, and did not study so I could not speak proper Hindi or English. People made fun of me when I came here (Mumbai) and I would not get work.”

Vishal additionally revealed he later thrashed his molesters. “I won’t lie. When I was 17-18 years old, I beat two of them. People kept asking me why was I doing so but I only said they will tell themselves. Of course they did not.” Laxmi then interrupted, apologising for doing so, and mentioned the issue is that our personal dad and mom shake our religion once we open up to them.

Rashami was subsequent in dealing with her personal monsters. She revealed that she consumed poison and tried to kill herself when she was made to really feel that being a lady, she was a burden for her household. “I belong to a poor family, rather belonged to. I was often taunted for being a girl and my mom had to struggle a lot. ‘Kaha ladki paida ho gayi, bahut manhoos hai, iski wajah se paise kam hote hai.’ (Why did we have a girl? She is jinxed, we are short of money because of her.) Even my education was questioned and I began feeling that it was a crime to be a girl.”

“That is when I committed a mistake, I ate poison and called up my aunt to tell her. I did not know my worth, I just knew I am a girl and a burden on my family. I was admitted to a hospital and came out fine soon.Ever since, a lot of people tried to break me, irritate me but I never gave up,” she mentioned.

