Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai touches Mahira Sharma’s feet after ugly fight, viewers…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai touches Mahira Sharma’s ft after ugly combat, viewers ask ‘where are your etiquettes’

Up to date: Jan 03, 2020 11:17 IST

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed an odd second within the newest episode as Rashami Desai went on to the touch Mahira Sharma’s ft after an unsightly combat. The 2 had an argument after Mahira heard Rashami speaking about her to Vishal Aditya Singh.

Rashami had used a nasty phrase ‘ga***ch’ for Mahira, which was overheard by the latter. Mahira misplaced her cool and accused her of backbiting her. She even known as Rashami “an aunty.” Rashami went on to the touch her ft and advised her that she wasn’t proficient sufficient to harm individuals or talking unwell of them. Mahira additionally accused her of being candy in entrance of individuals after which bad-mouthing them behind their again.

Many viewers known as Mahira Sharma probably the most irritating contestant in the home. Requesting the channel to have mercy on them, a viewer wrote, “Mahira Sharma you deserve the most irritating personality Award. Itna irritating koi kaise ho skta hai yaar [email protected] Raham kr do yaar.. Ab aur nhi sun skte is #MahiraKaun ko.. Mere kaan dard kr rhe hain.. Bakhsh do humein (How can anyone be so irritating. We can’t take it any more. Please have mercy on us)”. One other tweeted, “Mahira Sharma has been so irritating from very first day. Talks rubbish whenever she opens her mouth. @TheRashamiDesai you did well because there is no use of getting into argument with her..”

Talking in help of Rashami, a viewer stated, “I never saw an irritating girl like her. A woman who is older than her is touching her feet and she is standing still. Like kahan gayi aapki tehzeeb madam? (Where are your etiquettes madam?).” Another Twitter consumer wrote, “Mahira is super annoying! So weird she is nominated and its her after effect of being nominated ! Wish she gets out this week !”

Nevertheless, Mahira’s followers quickly got here out in her help and praised her for confronting Rashami. A fan wrote, “More like #MahiraSharma was audience voice today! Totally exposed #RashmiAunty Said everything what she does to #SidharthShukla Each and every word was gold! Sid we love you.”

