Bigg Boss 13 Rashami desai’s brother Gaurav react about marriage proposal of Arhaan Khan

Earlier than the beginning of Bigg Boss 13, there was hypothesis that, this time Rashami Desai goes to get married at Bigg Boss home. It was believed that Rashami Desai is about to marry her boyfriend Arhaan Khan in the home. Arhaan Khan additionally proposed Rashami Desai for this function. Not solely this, Arhaan Khan additionally expressed his need to marry with Rashami Desai. That factor is completely different, after Salman Khan’s revelations, each of those aspirations have been destroyed. Lately, Rashami Desai’s brother Gaurav too entered Bigg Boss home. Throughout this, Gaurav had defined to Rashami Desai that she ought to take any determination relating to her life. Since Gaurav’s assertion, many sorts of speculations have been being made. A number of media stories claimed that Rashami Desai’s household doesn’t like Arhaan Khan.

Now evidently after the departure of Arhaan Khan, there was some revenge within the pondering of Rashami Desai’s household. That’s the reason Rashami Desai’s brother, who doesn’t like Arhaan Khan, has spoken concerning the marriage of those two.

Throughout a particular dialog with Spot Boy, Rashami Desai’s brother stated, After I got here to know concerning the lies of Arhaan Khan, I couldn’t consider it. Regardless of all this, if she desires to be with Arhaan Khan, then it will likely be her determination.

Gaurav additional informed that, no matter determination Rashami Desai takes, the household will stand together with her. We don’t want any form of drama. I solely need to see my sister pleased. It’s clear from Gaurav’s assertion that Rashami Desai has no drawback with Arhaan Khan and her marriage. Nevertheless, do remark your opinion on this subject.