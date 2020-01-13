ENTERTAINMENT News

Bigg Boss 13 Rashami Desai’s mother will not come for Rashami Desai during family task

January 13, 2020
There was numerous uproar in Salman Khan’s controversial present Bigg Boss 13 and lately Salman Khan has additionally put a heavy class of all of the contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar. In the meantime, it’s being heard that quickly the housemates of the constants are going to fulfill them on this present. Sure, in response to the newest reviews, in the course of the household process in the home of Bigg Boss 13, all of the housemates of the contestants will come. Like virtually each season, the makers are planning to shock the contestants on the present this time too.


It’s heard that whereas Siddharth Shukla’s mom will come inside the home throughout this process, Aarti Singh’s brother and well-known comic Krushna Abhishek can be entered. In the meantime reviews are coming that Rashmi Desai’s mom is not going to come on this present. Sure, there’s a little bit of bitterness between Rashami Desai’s mom and the information, as a result of which the Rashmi is separated from the household. That is the explanation why Rashmi’s mom is not going to come for him on this present.

Mom got here in entrance of Rashami


Throughout a current interview, Rashmi’s mom revealed that she doesn’t like the best way Siddharth Shukla treats her daughter.

Are the makers placing all their life in bringing Rashmi to her mom


Now it’s pure that the makers could make each effort to convey Rashmi’s mom to the present to get TRP.

Rashami’s brother got here lately


Not too long ago Rashmi’s brother additionally entered the entry inside the home. Throughout a process Rashmi’s brother suggested him to keep away from Arhaan.

